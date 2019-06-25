Is somewhere to Russia to climb — everywhere problems: call the Russians live rostv became a hit network

Стоит куда-то России залезть — везде проблемы: звонок россиянина в прямой эфир росТВ стал хитом сети

The Russians provoked a scandal by calling in live rostv and saying about misunderstanding the last of the sanctions imposed by the Kremlin against Georgia. We will remind, after Putin has banned direct air links with Georgia, and the CPS had put forward strange claims to Georgian wine in Georgia, decided to renew a good tradition to meet in the airports of tourists wine.

He also live expressed the belief of belonging of Crimea to Ukraine, noted that after the annexation of life on the Peninsula has not improved.

“Is somewhere to Russia to climb — all the problems are” — did not hide emotions Russian.

The reaction leading you to understand that the call was a complete surprise, so they hastened to terminate the connection with the caller.

In the Internet appeared the video clip TV channel.

Recall that after the decision of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin to ban air links with Georgia netizens to gloat — after all, the pace the Russians soon left to rest except in Syria or in the annexed Crimea.

