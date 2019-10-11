Is the first team that has qualified for Euro 2020 (video)
The Belgian Team
Team Belgium was the first among all national teams qualified for UEFA Euro 2020.
On the eve of the 7th round of group I of the bronze medalist of the last world Cup, in Brussels at the stadium “ROI Baudouin” “rendered” the national team of San Marino 9:0.
It is noteworthy that up to 28 minutes the score remained “dry”. But the goal Romelu Lukaku, like a dam burst within remaining before the break 17 minutes wards Roberto Martinez managed to score 5 goals.
Having won 7-straight win in qualifying, the Belgian team, at least guaranteed 2nd place in the group.
In a parallel match of the national team of Russia in the “Luzhniki” big beat Scotland 4:0. With this victory wards Stanislaus cherchesova continue the pursuit of the Belgians, teams share 3 points.
In the penultimate round, on November 16 in Russia will be held face-to-face duel of teams, which will determine the group winner.
Recall that in the first meeting of these teams were stronger than the Belgians 3:1.