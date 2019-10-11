Is the first team that has qualified for Euro 2020 (video)

Есть первая сборная, которая пробилась на Евро-2020 (видео)

The Belgian Team

Team Belgium was the first among all national teams qualified for UEFA Euro 2020.

On the eve of the 7th round of group I of the bronze medalist of the last world Cup, in Brussels at the stadium “ROI Baudouin” “rendered” the national team of San Marino 9:0.

It is noteworthy that up to 28 minutes the score remained “dry”. But the goal Romelu Lukaku, like a dam burst within remaining before the break 17 minutes wards Roberto Martinez managed to score 5 goals.

Having won 7-straight win in qualifying, the Belgian team, at least guaranteed 2nd place in the group.

In a parallel match of the national team of Russia in the “Luzhniki” big beat Scotland 4:0. With this victory wards Stanislaus cherchesova continue the pursuit of the Belgians, teams share 3 points.

In the penultimate round, on November 16 in Russia will be held face-to-face duel of teams, which will determine the group winner.

Recall that in the first meeting of these teams were stronger than the Belgians 3:1.

