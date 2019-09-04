Is The Post Office Open On Labor Day?
As far as FedEx services, their site notes that they will not be making any deliveries on Labor Day either. However, it seems that some FedEx Office locations will be open with modified hours on Monday.
Some sites like Amazon have arranged for special Sunday USPS deliveries, so in those cases, the post office is closed but a few employees are working to deliver those packages. However, in the case of a federal holiday such as Labor Day, it looks as if any packages that normally would have arrived on Monday will be pushed out to Tuesday.
Services for all of these delivery services should resume as usual on Tuesday, September 3. However, it is worth noting that Hurricane Dorian is slated to hit portions of the United States early this week and it is possible that this storm will disrupt mail and package deliveries in some areas of the country.
The USPS does not list any specific areas of disruption at this point. However, they note on their site that they are monitoring the storm closely and will update their site when and if needed.
Loading…
Time notes that in addition to the post office being closed, the Federal Reserve is closed for Labor Day and that means that all national banks will be closed as well. Other government offices, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, are closed on Monday too.
Other Federal Holidays remaining in 2019 that will close the post office include Columbus Day on October 14, Veterans Day on November 11, Thanksgiving Day on November 28, and Christmas Day on December 25.