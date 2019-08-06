Is there actually addicted to sugar
Scientists have proven that refined sugar is as addictive as cocaine or nicotine: animal studies show that rats prefer to press a lever that delivers them a dose of sugar, and not the drug.
From the point of view of evolution, the genus Homo has always sought to get more of the sweet honey and ripe fruit. It is a good source of energy, excess of which can store as fat in case of hard times, writes theguardian.com. But today, when the sugar available in the form of highly concentrated sucrose, devoid of nutritional value (minerals and vitamins lost in the refining process), we are hooked on the sweet addiction.
Sugar makes us fat, raises blood pressure, contributes to the development of diabetes mellitus type II and fatty liver. However, it improves the mood, gives a sense of reward and euphoria.
Interesting fact: we have a built-in “safety mechanism” that protects us from excessive salt intake but not sugar. Receptors “salty taste” in the brain send a signal of disgust if you got salt in excess. But sweet does not have a “signal of disgust”: many people can eat a whole bag of chocolate chip cookies and still want Supplement.
The question of how does refined sugar physical dependence, is still being debated by scientists. But the fact that we eat too much sugar, no one, no doubt. Doctors insist: it is necessary to forget about “moderate” use of sweets. Any product containing refined sugar, is unnecessary for our body.
It is proved that refined sugar is a psychoactive substance that can cause overeating and strong cravings that indicates addiction. In addition, the withdrawal symptoms of sugar can lead to a kind of withdrawal syndrome associated with the deficiency of dopamine in the brain. This is manifested in the form of breakdowns, uncontrollable cravings for sweets, mild nausea, dizziness, anxiety and irritability.