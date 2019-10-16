Is unusual: recognizing a stomach ulcer
In recent years, doctors are increasingly faced with atypical manifestations of peptic ulcer disease – for example, without pain or with pain in other parts of the body. That can help identify stomach ulcers?
To diagnose a stomach ulcer is very important because this disease must be treated. The danger untreated ulcers that it increases the risk of deadly complications such as internal bleeding and perforation, in which the wall of the stomach is affected through and its contents flow into the abdominal cavity. In addition, the ulcer without proper treatment can be reborn into a malignant tumor. Stomach cancer at an early stage does not show specific symptoms, masquerading as symptoms of ulcer or chronic gastritis.
That’s why you need to pay attention even to insignificant, at first glance, the problems with the stomach.
Many people think that the ulcer is associated with pain. But in practice, among elderly and young patients common cases of ulcers that for a long time develops “silently”, without pain. With the appearance of unpleasant sensations of heaviness and fullness in the stomach, belching, constipation need to consult a doctor and be examined, not delay it.
In addition, the stomach ulcer can manifest itself with atypical pain — in the chest, in the lumbar region, liver, gall bladder. Also about peptic ulcer can honk chronic bronchitis: bronchial troubles in this case are associated with stagnation of food in the stomach.
Symptoms that help you recognize the ulcer.
Pain. For ulcers of the esophagus characterized by pain when swallowing or when the horizontal position of the body. In the case of duodenal ulcers occur hunger pains, which increase, if a person for a long time without taking food, for example, in the morning. Difference stomach ulcers is that this disease is severe pain occur when eating. Pains are bursting, burning character is felt in the region under the breastbone and navel area. If the pain is felt suddenly, acutely, have to call an ambulance because this may indicate a perforation of the organ.
Heartburn. For ulcers characterized by frequent heartburn and regurgitation. If heartburn lasts for a long time, you need to contact a gastroenterologist.
Nausea and vomiting. They ulcer often felt after eating, with peptic ulcer disease is characterized by a very sour vomiting. The presence of blood in vomit is a sign of bleeding, in this case it is necessary to call an ambulance.