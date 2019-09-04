Is Walmart Open On Labor Day? Here Are The Hours
While Walmart will be open and operating on normal hours for Labor Day, people looking to complete a few errands on their day off will find others are closed. Because it is a federal holiday, nearly all government offices are shut down, including post offices. The holiday celebrates the labor movement in the United States and is a celebration of the American worker, though it has also become an important time for retailers to squeeze some final revenue out of shoppers before summer ends.
Shoppers who do head out to Walmart on Labor Day will get the chance to take advantage of some big savings. The retailer is offering some deep discounts on home goods and electronics, including a significantly slashed price on the Apple iPad. As Yahoo! Lifestyle noted, those who trek out to Walmart for the Labor Day sales will be able to save more than $100 for the popular tablet.
“Apple’s iPad is the gold standard when it comes to tablets and it’s now on sale for Labor Day — specifically the 128GB WiFi only model is discounted for a low price. Walmart has it priced at $329, or $101 off its retail price for the holiday,” the report noted.
Other Walmart deals for Labor Day include a RCA 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart LED TV, one of the best budget 4K televisions, for just $240. That’s marked down $459 off its listed price, the Yahoo! Lifestyle report noted.
More great Labor Day deals from Walmart can be found in the store’s online flyer.