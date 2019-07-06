Isabelle Gular conquered a perfect figure in a bikini

The famous Brazilian supermodel Isabel Gular clearly confirms the rumors about the hot blood of its nation. Seductive and sexy “angel” Victoria’s Secret holiday not only enjoying a Sunny holiday, but also shows off your perfect figure, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the channel 24.

About a week ago, the network appeared hot pics, Isabel Gular and her beloved, which the paparazzi has fixed on site. In the photos it’s hard not to notice the slender Brazilian model. But shots that she posted on his page in Instagram, emphasize the dignity of each of its figure.

In the revealed photo Isabelle Gular posing in a bright orange swimsuit beside a large pool. She’s leaning on her hands, lowered her head back, thereby visually lengthened her slender body with a bronze tan.

On another photo the model jumping into the pool, plunging my head. In the shot of just her long legs and slim waist.

