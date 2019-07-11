Isabelle Gular continues to fascinate perfect figure

| July 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Hot Brazilian model Isabelle Gular continues to tease fans with the bright images of rest, on which she has not ceased to fascinate with its perfect shape.

Изабель Гулар продолжает очаровывать идеальной фигурой

Of such a figure, as 34-year-old model and “angel” Victoria’s Secret, you can only dream!

Isabelle Gular made his Instagram page real blog 18+. Because she posts such hot vacation photos that they are simply impossible to look away.

For example, the sexuality of several recent photo and video of seductive Brazilian model appeared in a tiny leopard print bikini, just rolls. In the video, “angel” Victoria’s Secret basking in the sun, eating fruits and Flirty flirting in front of the camera. And the photo of 34-year-old Isabelle Gular reiterated slender long legs and elastic press, posing next to a thatched umbrella.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.