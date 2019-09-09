Isadora Duncan: Olga Freimut boasted daughter is a dancer (video)
Well-known presenter and writer Olga Freimut, which recently began to cooperate with the TV channel “inter”, boasted as dancing her eldest daughter Zlata.
She compared the girl with Rudolph Nureyev, Sergei Diaghilev and Isadora Duncan.
View this post in Instagram
“Zlata, your productions — race against time; they like the art, evoke emotions,” wrote the proud mother.
Fans Freimut supported it. “Zlata’s dancing with the soul, and it really was euphoria,” they write.
Note that the 13-year-old Zlata Mitchell has long been engaged in dancing. She is also a model, blogger, choreographer and owner of his own clothing brand.
Indeed, Freimut many reasons to be proud.
Recall that the voucher also has a son of Valeria and daughter Eudoxia, who gave birth in marriage with producer Vladimir Lokotko.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter