“Islamic state” acknowledged the death of their leader and called the name of his successor
Thursday, 31 October, the terrorist group “Islamic state” (IG) released a statement which confirmed the death of their leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. In Audioslave, which first published the ISIS media channel Al-Furkan, says that the new leader of the Caliphate was Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-qurayshi.
when October 26, his compound was attacked by U.S. special forces. Details of this operation became known on 30 October during a press conference at the Pentagon.
In its statement, ISIS warns America that it will not be able to benefit from the death of al-Baghdadi. The organization intends to avenge the death of their leader. “Our new elected leader will make you forget the horror that you’ve endured. He will multiply the achievements of al-Baghdadi…” — said in a statement.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter