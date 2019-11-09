‘Islamic state’ has claimed responsibility for the attack on the border post in Tajikistan (PHOTO)

“Islamic state” has claimed responsibility for the attack on the border post in Tajikistan

Terrorist group “Islamic state” has claimed responsibility for the attack on the night of November 6 at frontier N4 “Ichabod” military unit of the border guard detachment “Sultanabad” on the Tajik-Uzbek border. About it as transfers “Interfax”, said on Friday evening local media.

Earlier a press-the centers of the border troops of national security Committee and the interior Ministry of Tajikistan said that the attackers seized five Kalashnikovs. “As a result of the operation of power structures 15 militants were killed and five arrested,” – said in the message a press-the centre of frontier troops of the national security Committee.

The Ministry of the interior has previously reported four detained militants. According to him, in the course of the operation were also destroyed four vehicles of the group.

According to official data, during the exchange of fire killed a soldier of the border troops and the police officer. However, according to Radio Ozodi, the attack killed five soldiers of border troops and one police officer.

Meanwhile it became known that established the identity of five of the 20 attackers, four of whom three women and a man detained, one killed in the crossfire. The age of the detainees is 20 to 25 years, about the identity of the 15 other of the attackers killed during the shootout, no information.

“During the operation, Tajik security forces have arrested Malokhat Khaydarov, a resident of Bobojon Gafurov district, zulhumor Zhumaev and Rahbar Bakiev, a native of the city of Istaravshan. Among the detainees Hussein Islomov, a resident of Istaravshan village Kalachi Arab,” – said the radio, citing a source close to power structures.

According to them, “another resident of the village Shavkat Islomov was killed during a firefight”.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.