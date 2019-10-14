Island from the movie “pirates of the Caribbean” sold for 69 million pounds
A small Bahamian island, which was developing the plot of the movie “pirates of the Caribbean” and “Casino Royale, sold for 69 million pounds. About it informs the British portal of the Mirror.
Little Pipe Cay, an area of 150,000 square meters, called “the pearl of the region.” The plot is located in 100 and 400 kilometers from the capital of the Bahamas, Nassau and the U.S. state of Florida, respectively. He is the primeval Golden beaches and lanes of palm trees, and on it built five fully-furnished houses. The island is equipped boats and equipment for water sports. In addition, owners are provided with a personal Spa and swimming pool.
The Mirror reports the words of an expert real estate Shipside miles (Miles Shipside), who noted that Little Pipe Cay is the epitome of luxury. In addition to these, the Islands, located next to a living American actors, including Tyler Perry and johnny Depp, and Oprah Winfrey.