Island of creepy dolls: named the most horrifying attraction in the world (photos)
Located near Mexico city (Mexico) island of the dolls is recognized as the most macabre tourist attraction because of the thousands of dolls in the trees. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to The Sun.
It is reported that in the 1950-ies on the island lived priest julián Santana Barrera, who was there after exile from his native city for religious superstition. Once the servant heard the cries of the drowning girls and hurried to help.
The man had no time to save her and found the water only a doll, which is then hung on the tree in memory of the dead. Until his death in 2001, Barrera recounts the tale: he claimed to have been found in the waters of the canals near the island of dolls and hung them on trees to appease the Ghost of a drowned girl.
The priest died on the same island, leaving behind a creepy plastic and rag dolls on the trees. He was the only person who has ever lived there. Travelers started to know about this place and come to the island, despite the rumors that the spirit of a drowned girl is haunting it still.
According to pilgrims, the island looks really scary. A doll covered with cobwebs and mold. Some head toys impaled on sticks, sticking out of the ground.
The fact of the death of the girl from the legend Barrera has not been proven, but tourists from around the world come to the island to see this strange place.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the most feared cat in the world — a big-eyed animal was terrified of neighbors in London.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter