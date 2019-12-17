Israel closed its embassies around the world: what happened
Embassies and consulates of Israel around the world has temporarily closed the morning of October 30 due to the strike, announced by the foreign Ministry.
The closure and strike the reports said the diplomatic missions in different countries, including Ukraine, Russia, USA and Canada, says Medusa.
“Services visitors will not provide. The entrance to the Embassy is closed,” — said in the message of the Israeli diplomatic corps in Russia.
When the office will resume is unknown.
The Ministry of foreign Affairs, the Ministry of defense of Israel and the Histadrut declared a strike because of the decision of the Ministry of Finance to amend the order of reimbursement of various costs incurred by diplomats and military attaches abroad.
As reported by The Times of Israel, the Finance Ministry wants to apply new reporting rules retroactively, which officials will have to reimburse thousands of dollars.