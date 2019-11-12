Israel drove the submarine Putin: what do we know
Israel’s military, which has committed to investing $ 75 million into the economy of Ukraine, found in its own territorial waters of the Russian submarine, and forced her to leave the specified portion of the waters. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the publication Ynet.
It is noted that the incident occurred three months ago.
Russian submarine approached to a distance of about 15 kilometers to the coast of Israel, whereas the border of the territorial waters of the country located at a distance of 22 kilometers.
The Israeli military made contact with the crew of the submarine, and after tough negotiations, compelled the intruders to get out.
Subsequently, the submarine headed to the Western part of the Mediterranean sea. Ynet notes that this “maneuver can also have long term consequences for Israel’s security, if it is discovered that the submarine has the capacity to gather intelligence”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, during the recent Russian military exercises “Grom-2019”, the rehearsal of a future nuclear war, failed to launch Intercontinental ballistic missiles from a submarine. The exercise was personally supervised by Vladimir Putin.
