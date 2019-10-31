Israel extradites Russian Alexey Burkov in the US (PHOTOS)

The head of the justice Ministry of Israel, Amir Ohana signed the decision on extradition of Russian citizen Alexey Burkov in the United States. This occurred after the district and the Supreme court approved his extradition to the United States where he is wanted on suspicion of cybercrime.

“The decision was taken after detailed consultations with various stakeholders, taking into account political and legal factors”, – told RIA “news” in the Ministry.

The lawyer of Russian Mikhail Ironi going tomorrow to apply to the Supreme court of Israel appeal. “It is enough to read the decision of the Minister of justice to realize that he didn’t weigh all the factors and went on about the decisions of the courts which it is actually not obliged (to accept them),” he said Ironi. His words are quoted by NEWSru Israel.

To challenge the decision also intends the family of Israeli woman Naamah Issachar, which was condemned in Russia for seven and a half years in prison for drug smuggling.

In the Luggage of Issachar, flying a transit flight via Sheremetyevo, found 9.6 grams of hashish. According to the families of the Israelite, that the decision to extradite Burkova reduces the chances the release of Naamah. The clemency of the father in the name of Vladimir Putin sent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.

Israeli media to explain the arrest of Naamah Issachar and the sentence imposed her pressure on Israel to prevent the extradition to the United States, Russian hacker Alexey Burkov. Radio “Kan” with reference to official sources in Russia reported that Moscow has made clear to Israel that the fate of Naamah Issachar depends on how it will address the case of Alexei Burkov. The Israeli justice Minister Amir Ohana confirmed that such negotiations are conducted. Russian MFA comments on this issue were not given.

In December 2015 the programmer from Saint-Petersburg Alexei Burkov was arrested at the checkpoint “Taba” after he during a trip to Egypt I decided to visit the Israeli city of Eilat. The arrest was undertaken at the request of the United States. The bodies of American justice was charged with his crimes in the computer field. According to unconfirmed reports, Burkov may shed light on the details of the intervention of the Russian intelligence services in the American elections, and cyber attacks.

Extradition of Russian citizen was considered in the district court of Jerusalem behind closed doors. Russia also requested the extradition Burkova.