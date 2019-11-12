Israel has extradited to the United States, Russian hacker, which Moscow would like to exchange for an Israeli
The Israeli authorities extradited to the United States, Russian hacker Alexey Burkov. There he is suspected of involvement in crimes in the field of banking security, in particular, to the theft of Bank cards. The process of extradition, which took place in the night of Tuesday, November 12, said the lawyer Burkov Mikhail Ironi. This writes the “Voice of America”.
On 10 November, Israel’s Supreme court rejected the appeal Burkova on the decision of the Minister of justice Amir Potection for his extradition to the United States. This decision was taken despite the protests of Russia.
Moscow had previously requested that Burkova returned home. The Russian government offered to exchange Burkova from Israel Naama Issachar, was sentenced in early October in Russia for 7 and a half years in prison for possession and smuggling of drugs. Searched at the Moscow airport in her Luggage found about 9.6 grams of hashish. Issachar recognized the fact of storage of the drug, but categorically denied the allegations of smuggling, for which she was convicted. Israeli media claimed that an Israeli allegedly took hostages to exchange Burkova.
In court with the petition for the abolition of extradition Burkova turned even the relatives of the Israeli woman Naamah Issachar. It is connected with the fact that Russia has also filed an extradition request Burkova and asked me to bring him home instead of passing US, BBC reports.
In early November the court at the request of the girl’s relatives issued a temporary ban on extradition of Russian citizen — but in the end they withdrew the request, after which the court in turn again allowed the extradition of a Russian citizen in the United States.
Relatives Issachar said that it has become a diplomatic hostage because of the desire of Russian authorities to exchange her for Burkov. And also added that I fully believe that the Israeli authorities will be able to secure the release of Issachar.
The Israeli authorities also appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking for clemency Issachar.
In December 2015, a resident of St. Petersburg Burkova arrested at the airport in tel Aviv at the request of the United States. The bodies of American justice was charged with his crimes in the IT field. Burkov was the Creator of the site for selling stolen data, as well as a forum for communication hackers.
- In late October, the head of the Ministry of justice of Israel Amir Ohana signed the decision on extradition of Russian citizen Alexey Burkov in the United States.