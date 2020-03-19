Israel has forbidden the citizens to leave their homes due to coronavirus
Israel has tightened quarantine measures in connection with the spread of coronavirus, according to Izvestia.
Citizens from 00 hours March 20, forbidden to leave their homes. This statement Thursday, 19 March, the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu during a special televised address.
The Israeli Prime Minister urged local residents to respect quarantine measures, as they will help to save many lives.
“The day before yesterday the Ministry of health issued an order to stay home. Today I signed a number of emergency decrees. This night they are put into action. Among other things, impose restrictions on movement. From you, the citizens of Israel is required to remain at home”, — quotes “RIA Novosti” Netanyahu.
According to him, to break quarantine only those groups of local residents, concerned with the sustenance of the country and “is permitted in emergency situations”.
According to the recommendations of the Ministry of health of the country, compulsory, citizens can leave their homes only for the sake of buying food or medicine.
To visit public places, including parks and beaches, is not permitted. The ban also touched on the number of guests that can be accepted the citizens of the country — to gather in groups of more than 10 people can not. Travel in the Elevator possible one. For violation of quarantine measures put fine.
According to March 19, Israel has contracted the coronavirus 573 people, the condition of six of them is estimated as heavy.
On 9 March, Israel imposed a quarantine for all entering the country.
Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes pneumonia, first appeared in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. To date in the world they caught nearly 240 thousand people, died more than 9.9 thousand the who declared a pandemic.
bookmark