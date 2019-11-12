Israel killed the commander of the ‘Islamic Jihad’, firing at Gaza (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

The IDF struck on the night of Tuesday, the attack on the commander of the radical Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza strip. It is reported TASS with reference to the message of office of the Prime Minister of the Jewish state Benjamin Netanyahu.

“A night in Gaza was struck by the senior commander of Islamic Jihad Baja Abu al-ATA. He is responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks and rocket attacks against Israel in recent months and was preparing new attacks. The actions of the army was recommended by the chief of the General staff and Director of the General security Service of Israel and endorsed by the Prime Minister and the defense Minister after they were presented to and approved by the Cabinet on Israel’s security,” reads the statement from the office of Netanyahu.

Israeli public radio Kan reported, citing Palestinian sources, al-ATA as a result of night attacks in the Gaza strip was killed and three people were injured. As have informed news Agency SANA, during the Israeli air force strike on a building in the district of Mezzeh in the West of Damascus was killed by the son of the commander of grouping “Islamic Jihad” in Gaza, Akram al-Ajuri named Muaz. Was also wounded his daughter Battul and nine others.

The building in which the rocket was fired, near the Lebanese Embassy in the Syrian capital. The quarter is now cordoned off by security forces to the place of incident there has arrived the Minister of internal Affairs of Syria Mohammed Khaled Rahmon. According to SANA, the Israeli air force during the attack out of all three rockets. Two of them hit a building in the district of Mezzeh, where the family lived, al-Ajuri, another exploded in the suburb of Daraya.

The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad has promised a tough response to Israel’s actions, according to the Agency Maan, quoting the statement of this structure. “I want to confirm that the reaction to this crime will not have borders, the response will be proportional to the scale of the perfect the enemy of the crime – said radicals. – Announce full combat readiness and mobilization in the ranks of our fighters. The occupation will reap all the fruits of its aggression, and we will continue to walk the path noble, to liberate Palestine”.

Following the liquidation of Abu al-ATA from Gaza was followed by a series of missile strikes on Israel. According to the information received, air RAID sirens several times worked in southern tel Aviv, and several cities in the Central part of the country. As stated by the combat unit of the group “popular resistance Committees” – the “team Nasser Salah al-DIN”, its activists fired on tel Aviv two missiles. It is reported that Israeli aircraft has subjected to the bombing of the positions of the radicals in the enclave in response to triggers.

Reacting to the murder of the commander of the “Islamic Jihad” has made, and the so-called joint operational headquarters of the resistance in Gaza, held Israel “fully responsible for this cowardly crime.” In the communiqué, the groups threaten to give a “painful response” to the elimination of Abu al-ATA, and to impose “rules of warfare”. According to some reports, Israel has headed the delegation of the Egyptian intelligence, which has traditionally acted as a mediator every time in the sector escalates the confrontation.