Israel launched missile strikes on Iranian targets in Lebanon (PHOTO)

In the night of Monday, August 26, the Israeli air force launched a series of airstrikes in Eastern Lebanon near the border with Syria. This happened a day after the Israeli drone strike in Syria near Damascus, the objects of the forces of “Quds” (the special forces unit of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps, acting beyond the borders of Iran).

The press service of the IDF said that the strike was carried out on Iranian targets forces, “al-Quds” and Shiite militias in the Aqraba in Syria, northeast of Damascus, to prevent the drone attacks on Israeli targets.

The TV channel “al Arabiya” reports that in Lebanon, Israeli jets have attacked the headquarters of “popular front for the liberation of Palestine” (PFLP) in Kusaie. And according to the Lebanese TV channel “al-Nahar”, was attacked by three PFLP. It caused significant damage.

As marks NEWSru Israel, the area known as the valley Maysara, controlled not only by the PFLP, but also the militants “Hezbollah”. There are various military facilities, including shelters and arms depots.

“An-Nahar” reports that three goals are compromised, are on the outskirts of the village of Kosaia. Here are the positions of the so-called “General command PFLP” Ahmad Jibril. According to local residents, the first blow was struck about 1:11, then they heard began to work defense. Then there were another two air strikes, 1:25 and 1:35.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his Twitter that Iran is “not immune nowhere” and attacks on Iranian facilities representing a danger to Israel, will be applied in the future. “If someone is going to kill you – kill him first,” wrote the Prime Minister of Israel.

As the Newsru Israel, fighter attack, the Israeli air force was carried out shortly after the speech of the Secretary-General of Hizbullah Hassan Nasrallah, who accused Israel of attempting to sabotage in Lebanon, and described as “very, very dangerous” event bespilotnikov attack on a suburb of Beirut. Nasrallah called it a miracle that the invasion of UAVs of the IDF into Lebanon casualties. However, he noted that Israel’s actions may lead “to a repetition of the Iraqi scenario in Lebanon”. He stressed that Lebanon can no longer rely on the protection of international law and UN security Council resolutions and will take action, promising that all Israeli objects in Lebanese airspace will stray. Nasrallah also addressed to IDF soldiers serving on the border with Syria: “Be ready to meet with us at any moment.”

Israeli drone attack in the suburbs of Beirut

In the night of Sunday, August 25, Lebanese media reported about the explosion in southern Beirut in an area where the base is a Shiite terrorist organization “Hezbollah”. As reported initially, the representative of “Hezbollah”, the militants of the organization shot down two Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle. No details about the type of UAV, he did not, reports Reuters.

According to a certain representative of Hizbullah in the southern suburbs of Beirut, crashed to the Israeli reconnaissance UAV, and the second unmanned aircraft “exploded in the air,” caused the damage on the ground. The wreckage of the second aircraft allegedly found near a media center Hizbullah in the district of Dahiya, in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The representative of “Hezbollah” Mohammed Afif morning of August 25 in an interview with the Lebanese national Agency said the militants “Hezbollah” is not knocked down and did not blow up Israeli UAVs. According to him, the first Israeli drone crashed on the roof of the media center of the “Party of Allah”, then the Israelis sent a second drone to search the fallen. 45 minutes after the crash the first second of the UAV drone, which was carrying a warhead, exploded, which caused extensive damage to the building media center Hizbullah. As a result of explosion three persons were slightly injured.

The press service of the defense Army of Israel has not commented on this information.

However, the Israeli experts say that in the suburbs of Beirut fell two Iranian UAVs, not Israeli.

In the past year, the Houthis, attacking airports in Abha and Jizan, in southwest Saudi Arabia, usually employ unmanned aircraft “Kashif-2K”, which is a relatively new version of the flying ammunition Ababil-T production Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA). The feature of this UAV-“kamikaze” that it explodes when you defeat ground targets, and at a height of several tens of meters, hitting shards of a large area.

We will remind, on Saturday, August 24, at approximately 23:30, the Israel defense forces fired missiles at targets to the South-East of Damascus. Syrian state news Agency SANA said that most of the Israeli missiles were shot down by air defense forces of the Syrian army.

The Syrian monitoring center, The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), based in London, reported that Israeli planes attacked positions of the “rebels not Syrian nationality, loyal to the Assad regime” in the area between Saida Zainab and the international airport of Damascus. Observers said that several rockets have reached the goals. Later, the SOHR announced that were killed five people, including the Hizbullah.

To 23:50 press service of the IDF confirmed the strike on targets in southern Syria. It was reported that the air force of the IDF struck targets in the village of Aqraba, located to the South-East of the capital of Syria (about a kilometer East of Saida Zainab).

As noted by the army’s press service, the attack was directed against soldiers of the “Forces of al-Quds,” Iranian “guards of Islamic revolution” and fighters of the Shiite armed groups supported by Iran, who in recent days has been preparing terrorist attacks against Israeli targets. According to the press service of the IDF, the terrorists had planned to launch into Israel from Syria a few “armed” drones.

About a year ago, Moscow said that Pro-Iranian forces allotted to 80-100 km from the Israeli border. However, in reality this did not happen. In the last year, reported 12 strikes on targets in southern Syria, where Iranian and Pro-Iranian forces, including the Lebanese Hizbullah, tried to create a military infrastructure, and was preparing attacks against Israel. The purpose of the district Akrabi attacked the evening of 24 August, is about 35 km from the Israeli border.

For security reasons, after preventing the launch of the Iranian UAV from the southern region of Syria, the Israeli authorities suspended flights of civil aircraft over the Golan heights. At this stage, prohibited from flying at an altitude of 5000 meters and above until August 31.