Israel suspected Russian military involvement in the failure of the GPS at the main airport in tel Aviv (PHOTOS)

The former head of Israeli military intelligence Amos Yadlin said about the possible involvement of Russia in the GPS failures observed during the month in the international airport named Ben-Gurion in tel Aviv. 26 Jun 13 Israeli channel reported that during the landing many pilots get a false warning that the aircraft might collide with a foreign object. If the pilot does not understand that the warning is false, it risks losing control of the plane.

The Canada-based international pilots Association airlines has previously received various reports from the crews that the GPS signal was lost at the airport Ben-Gurion, writes RBC with reference to the newspaper Haaretz. The Association warned the pilots that they should consider the risks associated with loss of signal.

Source Haaretz in the aviation industry noted that failures are observed only in the daytime. The airports authority Israel has not yet managed to find the source of interference, but the Department stated that threats to the safety of passengers is not, as there are alternative technologies that don’t require GPS. Ground-based navigation systems do not experience problems. Some experts have suggested that the crashing at the airport can be the result of a hacker attack.

Amos Yadlin the radio station “Galey TSAHAL” expressed the view that the problems associated with the actions of Russian troops in Syria, reports NEWSru.co.il. In particular the use of complex electronic warfare “Krasuha”.

The civil aviation authority of Israel said that the problems the Israeli crews were also faced with landing in Larnaca (Cyprus). Similar problem with last year was recorded in Norway and Finland. While Yadlin noted that Russia has no reason to deliberately interfere with the operation of the airport Ben-Gurion, but he could suffer from any side effects of electronic warfare.

According to the “Galey TSAHAL”, an unnamed senior Israeli representative intends to discuss ways to solve the problem with the United States. Source RIA of “news” in diplomatic circles, called the reports about the possible involvement of the Russian Federation to failures in airports “fake news”. “Serious comment is we can not” – said the Agency interlocutor.