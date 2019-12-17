Israel will buy Ukrainian meat and eggs
Israel is interested in Ukrainian imports of kosher meat and eggs.
This was announced by the Ambassador of Israel in Ukraine, Joel Lyon, writes The Page.
Now Ukraine already exports to Israel powdered milk.
According to the Ambassador, after the entry into force of the agreement on free trade zone, aktiviziruyutsya and meat trade.
“In Ukraine specialists come from Israel, do shito (kosher slaughter), and all products from this shechita is imported to Israel. Thus, in the future there should be no problems with the demand from Israeli customers,” ucsal Joel Lyon.
According to the report, Ukraine has exported to Israel in 2018 of goods amounting to $580 million From Israel to Ukraine received goods in the amount of $212,6 million
The largest volume of exports from Ukraine fell for cereals and ferrous metals. From Israel to Ukraine mainly imports chemical products.
Recall, that Ukraine in January-November 2019 sent for export 375,1 thousand tons of meat and edible poultry offal, already 23% more than the same period in 2018 (303,89 kt).