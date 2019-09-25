Israeli mixed avocado with wasabi and ended up in the hospital
According to the report, recently published in the medical journal, the Israeli woman was hospitalized with so-called “broken heart syndrome” after he had eaten the wasabi, mistaking it with avocado.
60-year-old woman was a guest at the wedding. During the feast she had eaten “a large amount” that, in her opinion, it was avocado. Actually it was the Japanese horseradish wasabi.
Then the woman felt a “sudden pressure” in the chest and weakness in the hands. This condition continued for the next few hours, although the woman decided to stay at the wedding. However, the next morning she woke up with the feeling “of discomfort and weakness” and decided to go to the doctor.
The doctors did an electrocardiogram, which showed that women takotsubo cardiomyopathy, commonly known as “broken heart syndrome”. The Mayo clinic defines this condition as “a temporary disruption of normal heart function in one area”.
Usually, this is due to the extraordinary emotional or physical stress such as death of a loved one or a car accident. Most people with broken heart syndrome more than 50 years.
The report argues that the case of broken heart syndrome resulting from the consumption of wasabi — single. Sometimes it is associated with anaphylaxis — a severe allergic reaction.
“As far as we know, this is the first report of cardiomyopathy takotsubo caused by the consumption of wasabi,” write the researchers, according to IFL Science.
The woman recovered after treatment with angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors and beta-blockers.