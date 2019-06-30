Israeli police arrested the Palestinian Minister for Jerusalem Affairs (PHOTO)

Israeli police raided the house of the Palestinian Minister for Jerusalem Affairs Fadi Hidmi, in which he was detained, according to TASS with reference to the Palestinian news Agency WAFA.

According to him, the police arrived at the house Hidmi late at night, Palestinian Minister was confiscated mobile phone.

The Israeli side has not commented on the arrest. In the past the Israeli authorities several times over the last few months have detained the former Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Adnan Husseini.

Israel’s military regularly conduct raids in various parts of the West Bank of the Jordan river in search of prichastnosti terrorist activities of the Palestinians.

However, the situation Hidmi was recently the first related to the detention of officials of the Palestinian authority of high rank.

The Israelis took East Jerusalem during the 1967 war. They insist that Jerusalem is “one and indivisible” capital of Israel. The Palestinians want to make East part of the city is the capital of the state.