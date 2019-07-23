Israeli police arrested three suspects in the attack on the Saudi blogger (PHOTO)

Loading...

Israeli police arrested on Tuesday three suspects in the attack on bloggers from Saudi Arabia to Jerusalem, according to TASS with reference to the press service of the Israel police.

“After the attack on tourists investigators immediately began working to establish the identity of the attackers, with the result that some time ago three suspects were arrested and sent for questioning,” – said in a statement the police communiqué.

The police said that expect other arrests in the investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday the press-Secretary of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Arab media Ofir Gendelman said on the social network Twitter that “activist for peace from Saudi Arabia” during a visit to al-Aqsa mosque in the Old city of Jerusalem was attacked by Palestinian radicals, who “spat at him, defiling this Holy place.”

On the published video of the incident also shows that the blogger was trying to avoid conflict, and the aggressive Arabs followed him and threw him in the back with a variety of items, including plastic chairs. Among the attackers were children.

“The Palestinians do not want peace, but despite this, Israel’s relations with Arab countries are becoming warmer,” added Gendelman, commenting on the incident.

Later in the day Netanyahu at a meeting with Minister of energy of the USA Rick Perry said that he had attended on Tuesday, journalists and bloggers from Arab countries. The press service of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), which was also visited by the delegation, indicated that among its members there were representatives from “several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan.”

According to the Israeli press, the trip was organized without the knowledge of the authorities in these Arab countries, and most of the guests tend to remain incognito.

Israel declared a priority of its foreign policy of rapprochement with the Arab monarchies and proud of the progress in this direction. In the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, the Israelis are seen as natural allies in confronting Iran and its expansion in the region, RIA “Novosti”.

Israel has currently established diplomatic relations with two Arab countries – Egypt and Jordan.