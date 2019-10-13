Israeli President asked Putin to pardon an Israeli, convicted in Russia for 7.5 years (PHOTO)

This term the 25-year-old Naama Issachar sentenced Khimki court for drug smuggling. Lawyers emphasize that she was detained in the transit area before boarding the plane to Ben Gurion. Israeli media to explain the arrest of Issachar and the sentence imposed her pressure on Israel to prevent the extradition to the United States, Russian hacker Alexey Burkov.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has sent President Vladimir Putin a letter with a request to pardon the Israeli Naama Issachar, which in Russia last Friday was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for drug smuggling.

Relations between Israel and Russia in recent times has become more complicated amid the discussion of the fate of the Israelite Naamah Issachar, about six months imprisoned in Russia and was sentenced last week to 7.5 years of imprisonment for what in her Luggage in the transit area found less than 10 grams of hashish.

“Naama made a serious mistake and confessed to the crime, but in the case of a young woman who has not been previously convicted, made her a harsh sentence will have a very devastating impact on her life,” reads the letter, a copy of which is posted on the website of the Rivlin on Twitter, reports “Interfax”.

“Due to special and individual circumstances of the case Naamah Issachar I appeal to Your mercy and compassion, urging You to personally intervene to give her extraordinary forgiveness,” the letter says.

On 11 October the Khimki city court has sentenced the 25-year-old Israeli to 7.5 years of imprisonment. The Israelitish woman’s lawyers announced that they intend to appeal her verdict within 10 days.

Naama Issachar detained in the transit zone of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on 9 April 2019, when it flew from Delhi to tel Aviv, reminds NEWSru Israel. In the girl’s backpack lying 9.6 grams of hashish.

Israeli was accused of drug smuggling (paragraph “b” of part 2 of article 229.1), and possession of narcotics (a part 1 article 228 of the criminal code). The maximum penalty for drug smuggling in Russia is ten years imprisonment.

Issachar admitted possession, but denied smuggling. Lawyers for the girls emphasize that Naama was detained in the transit area before boarding the plane to Ben Gurion, but the Russian Prosecutor’s office relies on the fact that drugs crossed air border of Russia.

In the Israeli sector of Facebook and other social networks launched a campaign for the release of Naamah Issachar. In the group #WeWantNaamaIssachar was circulated the petition calling on Israel, the citizen of which is Naama, and the United States, where she was born, to intervene and facilitate the return of the girls home. Also in the text of the petition drawn up with relatives Naamah, it is emphasized that the sentence imposed on her is unfair, but the conditions in which it is found in Russia, is extremely difficult. The petition was signed by over 5,000 people.

The Israeli foreign Ministry called the sentence imposed on the Israelite, in the past had no criminal record and was flying in transit from Moscow to Israel, disproportionate.

In social networks there are calls to boycott tourism in Russia, in recent years become popular in Israel.

Environment Minister for Jerusalem Affairs, Zeev Elkin, also holding the post of Chairman of the Russian-Israeli economic Commission, said in an interview that he’d “advised the Israelis to think carefully before to fly over Russia”. “We are talking about the mockery of the Israeli for entirely different reasons. I fear that this case is not a criminal procedure,” – said Elkin.

Israeli media to explain the arrest of Naamah Issachar and the sentence imposed her pressure on Israel to prevent the extradition to the United States, Russian hacker Alexey Burkov. Radio “Kan” with reference to official sources in Russia reported that Moscow has made clear to Israel that the fate of Naamah Issachar depends on how it will address the case of Alexei Burkov. The Israeli justice Minister Amir Ohana confirmed that such negotiations are conducted. The Russian foreign Ministry comment on the matter does not.

Burkov was detained at the airport of tel Aviv in 2015, according to the request of the United States. According to a statement from office, the Supreme court of Israel has approved the extradition to the United States, therefore, to exchange the citizens is impossible. The United States believes that Burke is guilty of committing cyber attacks. He pleaded not guilty.

Last week the website of the Russian TV channel RT published an interview with Surkovym, in which he complained about his conditions of detention in Israeli prisons, and expressed the hope that Israel will give its Russian, not American authorities. According to the publication, the idea of “exchange” comes from loved ones Burkova, not from the Russian authorities.