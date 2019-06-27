Issued by Ukraine ex-ATU fighter Timur Tumgoev has been in Russia for 18 years of a colony
Severo-the Caucasian district military court has pronounced a sentence on the case issued by Ukraine fighter ATO Timur Tumgoev. He was charged with participation in the factions of the Syrian rebels and sentenced to 18 years in strict regime colony. This was reported by the Caucasian Knot.
Before the sentencing, the defendant again called himself innocent and said that the sentence against him would be unjust.
According to the prosecution, in October 2014 Timur Tumgoev went to Georgia, then to Turkey and then to Syria, where he joined the militant group “Jaish al-Muhajirin Val Ansar,” which the prosecution considers it part of the banned in Russia by the court of the terrorist organization “Islamic state”.
Tumgoev was arrested in Kharkov in June 2016 and September 2018 issued by Russia at the request of the FSB. His results provoked violent protests in Ukraine.
