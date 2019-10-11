Isuzu has introduced a special version of the pickup truck D-Max Blade
While the new Isuzu D-Max is preparing to debut in Thailand, the latest version received in the UK, the special edition D-Max Blade +.
Isuzu released a limited edition pickup with a circulation of up to 150 units. New D-Max Blade + built on the base of the Blade 29 and costs from £ 999 (36 647 USD / 33 Euro 395) with manual transmission and from 30 to 999 pounds (37 869 USD / 34 509 EUR) for a model with automatic transmission. Additional 1 190 pounds (1453 USD./ 1 325 euros), customers will pay for additional equipment.
Body of new items can be painted in the colour Cosmic Black Mica, Grey Mica, Obsidian and Spinel Red Mica and also have a coverage Mountain Top Roller Cover with Black Sports Bar.
Pickup truck equipped with a front skirt, extra lights in the front bumper stickers “Blade” and also 19-inch alloy wheels Gun Metal. You also get front and rear cameras, special upholstery, window sills and floor mats with lighting under the brand name “Blade”, the screen “Blade +”, a wireless charging plate for smartphones and a numbered badge in the interior.
Representatives Isuzu note that the D-Max Blade + is already available for order, and I’m in the showrooms it will arrive this week. The towing ability of the new model is 3 500 kg and is offered with a guarantee 201 168 km or 5 years, as well as roadside assistance in the UK and continental Europe for five years.