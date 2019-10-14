Isuzu introduced the Isuzu pickup D-Max new generation
In Thailand, the official presentation of the pickup Isuzu D-Max third-generation.
In addition to the updated exterior, the novelty has received a sufficient number of improvements on the chassis, new equipment and upgraded diesel engine.
D-Max is the third generation built on an improved version of the previous platform with a solid spar frame, continuous rear axle and rear suspension on leaf springs.
The design of the updated truck is massive radiator grille with two wide straps, nipped led optics and a new punch on the arches.
Inside the car there is a new multimedia system with 9-inch monitor, services support Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and voice control. In the list of equipment there was a system of monitoring of blind zones, working even when reversing.
It is also worth noting that the Japanese have worked on the handling and stability of the D-Max is the third generation both on road and off road, this has contributed to a new steering system and refined suspension, and a maximum depth of overcome Ford, they have grown to 80 centimeters.
The range of engines as before, includes two turbo diesel engines: 1.9-liter (RZ4E) 150 HP and 350 Nm of torque and an upgraded 3.0-liter, outstanding 190 HP and 350 Nm (+70 Nm) torque. Depending on configuration the units can be combined with a 6-speed manual transmission and 6-speed automatic transmission. The drive of the rear and front.
Original new Isuzu D-Max will appear in Thailand — the first copies of the local dealers will get in the coming months.
The second generation D-Max produced since 2011.