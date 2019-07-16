‘It all happened in 10 minutes’: a resident of Virginia died from an allergic reaction to bug bite
77-year-old Evelyn Wooten of Virginia was bitten by a small bug. Literally 10 minutes later the woman fainted, choking on the allergic swelling. She never regained consciousness and died the next day.
Friend Evelyn, Karen Hudgins, sure — it was a so-called “kissing”, it createmovie bug, writes Fox News.
2 Jul Hudgins walked with Wooten on the River trail in Danville, Virginia, when the tragedy occurred.
“We were walking and she said, “Karen, put me to it”” — said Hudgins.
The woman dropped the beetle off the shoulder of a friend. Just 10 minutes Evelyn couldn’t breathe.
According to Hudgins, Wooten told her I can’t breathe, and turned pale, before losing consciousness.
“The last thing she said was 911, says Hudgins. She began to swell and turn blue, turned blue, her lips, all hands.”
Wooten never regained consciousness and the next day was declared dead. Son said that the doctors determined the cause of death allergic reaction to an insect sting.
Triatomine bugs, which is also called “kissing”, they live in cracks and holes inside the houses, outside under the porch, between the rock structures under the cement, stone, wood or bark, in nests of rodents or the burrows of animals, in the outdoor dog kennels or chicken coops. According to the Centers for control and prevention (CDC), they usually live in the southern parts of the United States and in Mexico, Central America and South America.
Trifonovich saliva of the bedbugs may cause allergic reactions in some people — it can include severe redness, itching, swelling, welts, hives or, in rare cases, anaphylactic shock. CDC advises people who have ever been in anaphylactic shock, ask a doctor what medicine to use in case of a bite.
The Agency notes that not all triatomine bugs are carriers of the parasite T. cruzi, which causes Chagas disease. Even insects that cause allergic reactions may not carry the parasite. This disease is serious and if left untreated, infection is lifelong. Complications of chronic Chagas disease may include heart rhythm abnormalities, enlargement of the heart, enlargement of the esophagus or colon.
“It was very unexpected,” said mark Wooten, the son of the deceased.
Emerged in Latin America, Chagas disease affects about 8-10 million people around the world, writes Only in Your State. It was thought that the disease only exists in rural, underdeveloped areas. However, it is slowly penetrating in urban and suburban areas.
“Kissing bugs” were seen in the 27 States where they are likely to live and reproduce for more than a century.
The first confirmed case of bite in the US was documented in 1955, suffered a 10-month-old girl from Texas. A few days she was monitored for fever, rash and swelling, but the child survived.
The researchers suggest that in America, the bug is spreading on the main roads when infected people travel and unknowingly transmit the parasite to other people.