It alyona alyona entered the hundred most influential women of Ukraine
Ukrainian hip-hop sensation alyona alyona entered the ranking of the most influential women of Ukraine according to the magazine “Focus“.
On the newspaper’s website said that it was the musical discovery of this year.
Rating, compared with previous years has been updated significantly — 59 participating in hundreds of 2019 is a new name. In addition to alyona alyona, the number of new participants rankings were first lady of Ukraine Elena Zelenskaya, the Minister of education and science of Ukraine Anna Novosad, health Minister Zoryana Skaletska, tennis player Daria Snigur.
Among the representatives of the mass media in the ranking are the presenter Yanina Sokolova, founder of the edition “the Ukrainian truth” Alyona Pritula, chief editor of the online publication Lb.ua Sonya Koshkina, chief editor of the newspaper “Mirror of week. Ukraine” Julia Bridge, General producer of TV channel Zik Natasha vlashchenko.
The editors have included in a rating of the Nobel laureate for literature Olga Tokarchuk, which, though born in Poland, but has Ukrainian roots.
Note that the “Focus” magazine published a rating “100 most influential women of Ukraine” every year since the founding of the publication in 2006. The selection of the participants of a rating was carried out of the editorial boards of Focus based on the results of the expert survey. Nominees were evaluated on five criteria: influence on government decisions, influence on public opinion, business influence, personal popularity and family ties.