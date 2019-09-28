It Alyona Alyona presented a new video for the song “Tomorrow” (VIDEO)
It Ukrainian Alyona Alyona presented a clip for the song “Tomorrow”. The video she posted on their pages in social networks.
“Life is like a big river that carried me then for, then against for many years. But one waterfall changed everything. Sometimes in the whirl of events I don’t even know where to be tomorrow,” wrote Alyona Alyona on the social network about his new Rabta.
It is worth noting that the new clip in the first hour after its publication received a lot of positive reviews.
Photo: instagram.com/ alyona.alyona.official
Also Alyona Alyona said that on 6 December in Kiev in HC Hall will host its Bolshoi recital.