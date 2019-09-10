It Alyona Alyona spoke out against bullying in the video for new song (VIDEO)
September 10, 2019
Ukrainian Alyona Alyona it, which in the spring released its debut album, “Gun”, presented a video on the new socially significant song, “Bong”, trying to draw attention to this spread problem in the school.
“In our life there are moments that are never forgotten and remain forever in memory”, — commented on the release Alyona Alyona on his page in Facebook.
The video was directed by Kiev clipmaker DELTA ARTHUR, who has repeatedly worked with the singer, in particular, on the clip of the title track of the album “Gun”.
In the clip, the singer plays the role of protector of children became the object of ridicule and bullying.
