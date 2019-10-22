It became known about the large-scale failure of the Twitter
In the social network Twitter on Tuesday, October 22, there was another crash. According to the website DownDetector, which monitors the operation of the service, the greatest problems experienced by users in the US and the UK.
In addition, in Europe the failures recorded in France and the Netherlands, as the problems complained of by inhabitants of Brazil and Chile.
Interestingly, users reported as problems directly to the Twitter website and mobile apps.
World map crashes
Failures in Europe
Failures in the United States
We will remind, on October 17 the “FACTS” he wrote about the global failure of the YouTube. And at the end of September, there were several failures in the social network Facebook.
