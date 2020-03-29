It became known about the order of execution of subsidy during the quarantine
The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the issuance of subsidies to Ukrainians who lost their jobs during the quarantine, which was imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Register now to receive gossiped online from the comfort of home.
This was reported on the website of the Ministry of digital transformation in Facebook.
“The government has simplified the provision of subsidies for citizens who have lost work in connection with quarantine and who were registered as unemployed”, — the Ministry informs.
The Ministry reported that the online registration grants you must first follow the provided link to the website of the Ministry of social policy, then register with BankID or e-signature, fill the form of application for appointment of payments and specify the beneficiary’s Bank. Then you should specify your income and expenses, to check this information and send the document.
According to the Agency, within a few weeks wishing to receive a grant will be informed of the decision on granting state aid and its amount.
The Ministry said that the subsidy will be provided to complete the heating season and automatically be issued no statements of the recipient.