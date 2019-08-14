It became known as a person’s character affects the quality of sleep

Scientists have conducted a number of studies that have shown that the sleep patterns of a person affected by a positive attitude.

Стало известно, как характер человека влияет на качество сна

The experiment was attended by 3,500 people ranging in age from 32 to 51 years. Participants were asked to complete surveys in which professionals identify the views of the world and the specificity of their attitude.

It turned out that participants who have positive thinking and go through life with positive attitudes, sleep is much stronger and longer than pessimists. Their sleep is of higher quality that helps to restore power at night.

Also optimists are much less likely to have serious diseases, such as cardiovascular or chronic. If you want to have a healthy sleep attitude to life properly and try to deal with stressful situations properly.

