It became known as “miner” paid for Linnet (video)
One of the leaders of the national team of Ukraine Yevhen Konoplyanka, as you know, arrived at the camp of the national team before the qualifying match of Euro 2020, with Lithuania and a friendly match against Nigeria (September 10 in the river) in the status of novice of Shakhtar Donetsk.
According to the publication Bild, the miners paid Schalke a Ukrainian € 1.5 million (in 2017 his transfer from Sevilla has cost the Germans at 12.5 million euros). The same amount of calls and portal transfermarkt. de in assessing the current market value of a football player that 29 September will mark 30 years at 6.5 million euros.
By the way, the Linnet, the asset is 82 matches and 21 goals with the national team of Ukraine, a very warm welcome in the location of the national team.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
