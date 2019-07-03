It became known how many Ukrainians spend on drugs annually
There is evidence of how much money Ukrainians have spent on drugs in 2018 on average in pharmacies “left” of $73 per person, with a than this amount tends to increase, in 2016, the figure was $54.
Such information is contained in the infographic directory “Pharmacy of Ukraine 2019”.
However, the cost of drugs in Ukraine is much lower than in Europe. For example, in Estonia medicines to spend $258 for the year, in Portugal — $279, in Sweden — $509, in Norway — $613, Iceland — as much as $764.
However, in European countries, a significant proportion of drug costs covered by health insurance and government programs. At the same time, in Ukraine, 99% of expenditures on medicines, the patient pays out of pocket.
We will remind, earlier it became known that Ukraine has banned the popular medication, which used for the relief of Allergy symptoms (runny nose, nasal congestion, itching) – Acatar acti-tabs.