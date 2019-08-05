It became known, how much fat is safe to eat per day
Nutritionists go on about the benefits of fat.
Fat is helpful but not the dietary product in the world. Nutritionist revealed how much you can (and should) consume fat.
There is a myth that because of fat there is cellulite and overweight. However, it is really just a myth. Nutritionist says that the cellulite and excess weight will appear from any food eaten too much.
Dieters can eat fat but no more than 30 grams twice a week. Fat extremely useful to athletes, pregnant and lactating women, smokers. All because it has a lot of vitamins A, D, E, fatty acids and selenium. Also fat is not excessive in the menu and in cancer patients.
Despite all the positive properties of the fat, it is not recommended is posleoperazionny, people with gallstone disease, cholecystitis and pancreatitis. The nutritionist also advised to buy so-called artificial fat, which invented not so long ago.
It has positioned itself as less harmful and with the same taste, but things are not so. Nutritionist confident that the advantage of natural fat is that it does not contain chemicals, while artificial may contain unnecessary body connection.