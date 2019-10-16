It became known how much fury will work for the first battle in wrestling
Undefeated British boxer Tyson fury (29 wins, 20 of them by knockout, 1 draw) will debut in the new sport. The flamboyant athlete will perform on the show WWE Crown Jewel, which will be held on October 31 in Saudi Arabia, where will fight according to the rules of wrestling with the famous fighter Bron Stromann.
Given the popularity of wrestling in the United States, Tyson would thus raise its rating among the American public. Of course, in financial terms, the Irishman also the loser does not remain. According to the TalkSPORT website, the fees for the fury for the upcoming battle to make 15 million dollars is the largest amount, which boxer has earned in his career for one fight. The previous record belonged to fight against American Deontay Wilder — then the Irishman put in his Bank account 10 million in U.S. currency.
It is noteworthy that the promoter of the fury is not happy about the willingness of the boxer so quickly back in the ring after a vicious cut received in battle with the Swede Otto Wallin. “He did not discuss with me the fight in WWE. He agreed to it, and then we had a conversation. I’d be lying if I say that I like his decision. I wish fury didn’t. Look, I’ve seen fighters WWE get a cut. This happens in contact sports. This can happen, but I hope that fury will avoid problems. I don’t want him to jeopardize his Boxing career. However, Tyson agreed to this, he is his own master. I believe that this fight will even help him focus and save the form. Tyson is not a child, he is 30, “said Frank Warren in the commentary edition.
