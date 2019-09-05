It became known how much Habib will earn for the fight with Pore
On Saturday, September 7, the Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov (27 wins in the UFC, one loss) will defend the title at lightweight in a battle with American Dustin Pore (25 wins, 5 losses).
For the match, which will be held in Abu Dhabi (UAE) and will be Habib’s first in 2019 after a long period of disqualification, the defending champion will receive a substantial fee, which will be his record in his career. “The fee will be in 3-3,5 times more than for the fight with McGregor (then the Russians were supposed 2 million dollars, but for a fight after the fight, Nurmagomedov was missing half of earnings. — Ed.). We do not fight for a small thing, we know their value. 2 million is not enough for us because we’re the best. We beat the best, we are ready to continue to fight the best. And we are popular, we know it“—the words of the father of the soldier of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov news Agency TASS.
By the way, Habib from the beginning of the week is located in Abu Dhabi, under heavy guard. As reported by the source, the representatives of the team of the fighter, there is no danger, it’s just necessary for a peaceful preparation for battle. Nurmagomedov live in a closed area which is guarded by a including by armed men.
