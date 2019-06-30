It became known, how much it earns for their performances ALEKSEEV

Oleg Bondarchuk revealed details of the contract with the singer.

Famous Director and producer Oleg Bondarchuk frankly told him how much it earns for their performances Ukrainian singer ALEKSEEV. By the way, recently the young actor fueled rumors of a romance with a member of “VIA gra”.

During an interview in the “GLORY” Oleg Bondarchuk shared financial nuances of contract of the artist. According to Oleg, between him and the singer Nikita Alexeev has signed a contract for 10 years. Their creative Duo at the moment is already five years old.

According to the document, the artist gets only $ 100 per concert.

“Six months ago, I met with him and decided that it was a delusion. I’m not comfortable that Nikita was in such conditions – when my artist gets less than musicians. So we became partners, 50 on 50”, – was told by the producer.

To all, Bondarchuk said that he did not want to quarrel with my artist and will Karabas-Barabas. ALEKSEEV, as the project has already paid off. Therefore, he is not interested.

We will remind that earlier the first time ALEKSEEV told about the novel with the participant of “VIA gra”. In the spring, the network appeared rumors that Nikita Alexeev is found with Ulyana Sinickas. “Maybe, maybe not, who knows. Well, if to speak frankly, I am very very cautious about his personal life, so I’m always so reluctant to talk about it”, – commented on the ambiguous gossip singer.

