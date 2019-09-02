It became known how much of Emmanuel Vitorgan paid for the child from a surrogate mother
79-year-old Russian actor Emmanuil Vitorgan, who recently for the second time became the father admits that the child for them with his wife Irina gave birth to a surrogate mother. However, a couple details not reported.
“We have a new arrival, the light had another daughter… In honor of my mother — Klarochka!”, — shared the happy news Vitorgan. 57-year-old Irina the birth of children does not comment, she plunged into maternal care. To look after the daughters help her two nannies: one lives in the house of the actor, the second one comes in daily and helps to look after the eldest daughter Ethel, who grows very active.
Journalists managed to find out how much cost the star a couple services of a surrogate mother. As writes Starhit, the actor had to pay a round sum of 2 million rubles (about 380 thousand UAH). About the appearance of the second child, the couple had conceived immediately after the birth of Ethel.
“A week later after the girl was born, Ira said that he wanted another one. It does not matter — boy or girl. Of course, I was shocked,” — said earlier Emmanuel gedeonovich reporters.
He admits that he is aware of the peculiarities of late fatherhood.
“Of course, I understand all that. When my daughter starts school, I will be 80, and when I want to get married — more than a hundred. But does it matter? I have a lot of years were not so happy. It is an incredible experience, and the age of the parents in this case are not important. The important thing is that on light there was a new man. How about this, you can gloat? Now I have an incentive to better monitor the health”, — said Vitorgan-senior.
