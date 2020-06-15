It became known how much to reduce the cost of gas imports
Ukrainian enterprises during may conducted import gas at an average price of 98.09 USD. (about 2630 UAH). per 1,000 cubic meters
About it informs the Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture, reports “Interfax-Ukraine”.
Compared to April, the cost of gas imports in may fell by 20%. In April it reached 122,55 dollars. (about 3318 UAH).
Executive Director of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Yuriy Vitrenko called the average customs price of imported gas, which announced the Ministry of economy, is not representative.
Present to you the average prices of imports of gas per 1,000 cubic meters, which was set by the Ukrainian enterprises in the period from 2015 to 2020.
hvylya.net