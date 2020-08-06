It became known how much value the app TikTok
Microsoft is discussing the purchase price TikTok
Microsoft is willing to pay for Chinese application no more than $30 billion Negotiations could be completed within three weeks.
App price TikTok ranges from $10 billion to $30 billion of Such amount to discuss the negotiations with Microsoft’s Beijing company ByteDance about sale belonging to it app TikTok. On Thursday, August 6, reported Interfax-Ukraine with reference to the Chinese media.
According to Chinese experts, the negotiations between the companies can be completed within three weeks.
It is noted that if the deal goes through, ByteDance will have to pass Microsoft’s coding during the year.
We will remind, the President of the United States Donald trump pushed the owners of TikTok an ultimatum. Andolini to sell its American business before September 15, or they will be deprived of the right to work in the country.
A few days earlier it was reported, чтоMicrosoft broke off negotiations on the purchase application.
korrespondent.net