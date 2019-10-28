It became known, how work affects baldness
Even Smoking, income level and military status has less influence on the possibility of baldness.
Scientists from South Korea discovered an unexpected cause of baldness.
It turns out that processing has a negative impact on the condition of the hair. So, men spend on work more than 52 hours a week are twice as likely to suffer from baldness. It is noted that the standard work schedule involves 40 hours a week.
Experts examined data 13 thousand men aged 20 to 59 years. Note also, the work was accepted negative habits, income level and military status.
It turned out that the stress caused by the processing has the greater impact on the condition of the hair. It can slow down the growth of hair follicles or even cause the immune system to attack hair.