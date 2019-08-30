It became known, in what city will host the “Eurovision-2020”
Country-the winner of “Eurovision-2019” the Netherlands has decided on the city, which will host the competition. After refusing to take the contest in Amsterdam, the lengthy negotiations and consultations, the choice fell on Rotterdam. This city was chosen in a tender process. For the right to host the prestigious competition fought five cities.
This was reported on the official website of the international song contest. The winner of “Eurovision-2019” Duncan Lawrence, walking through the streets of Rotterdam, invites fans of the competition. The singer brought the Netherlands a long-awaited victory with the song the Arcade in Israel. The last time the representative of his country won in 1975.
The show will take place on the scale platform the Ahoy Arena, where in 2007 passed a children’s “Eurovision”. The large concert hall seats about 15 thousands spectators. Two more rooms can take 6 and 4 thousands of music lovers.
Recall that the “Eurovision-2020” will be held from 12 to 16 may.
