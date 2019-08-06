It became known of resignation of chief diplomat of the trump in Russia: the first reaction of Moscow
U.S. Ambassador to Russia John huntsman has submitted his resignation. The diplomat will leave his post on 3 October. It is reported by Telegram-channel “tv360ru”.
The Russian foreign Ministry has already commented on the resignation of the U.S. Ambassador in Moscow.
“This decision of the Washington administration. Accordingly, the evaluation should also give the American side. The huntsman — professional. Unfortunately, the political conjuncture in the U.S. did not give the available potential of bilateral relations”, — said the Minister.
As he wrote, “the FACTS,” recently, the United States imposed new sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of the family Skrobala in Salisbury. Washington will oppose the grant of all loans or other financial and technical assistance to Russia by international financial organizations (world Bank, IMF); to tighten the licensing of the sale of the Russian Federation of certain goods and technologies; banned American banks to participate in the primary market foreign currency sovereign debt to Russia and to lend to the government.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter