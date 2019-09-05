It became known, on what the pay cut went a goal for Shakhtar
September 5, 2019
Yevhen Konoplyanka
Yevhen Konoplyanka for the transition from “Schalke 04” in “Shakhtar” agreed to a significant pay cut, reports isport.ua citing Turkish media.
Priority in pursuing a career Ukrainians for a long time remained Istanbul’s Besiktas, but the clubs were unable to agree on the value of the player – the Germans demanded 3.5 million euros, but the Turks could offer 1 million less.
In this case the Linnet insisted on his salary in the amount of 1.7 million euros, this implies that about the same she is in the Donetsk club.
Note that the Linnet went on a significant reduction in their income, as in Schalke, he earned 4 million euros a year.
The agreement of the player with the Pitmen will last for three years.