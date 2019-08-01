It became known, one of the members of the Royal family Elizabeth II is “appointed” to friends and…
While the public discusses feuding or friends between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, it became known that Queen Elizabeth was “appointed” to a friend and informal mentor for the wife of Prince Harry another representative of the Royal family. According to the magazine Grazia, Her Majesty considered that the Duchess of Sussex will be easier to communicate with MSExcel Countess Sophie, who helps former American actress to adapt to a new life.
54-year-old Sophie since 1999, married to the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Edward. By the way, Edward is the only one of the four children of the Queen, who managed to avoid divorce.
Sophie and Megan grew close to the Royal race in Ascot last year. And since then, getting along well. The two ladies have a lot in common. So, both had to abandon a successful career for marriage to a member of the Royal family. Megan had to leave Hollywood and Sophie (nee miss Rhys-Jones) before marriage very successfully worked in the field of public relations and even opened his own PR Agency.
The commoner Sophie, the daughter of a car salesman, also in his time it was not easy to adapt to the role of wife of a Prince. She faced snobbery from others in the initial stages of a relationship with Edward. However, enlisted the support of the Queen and in the end successfully fit into the family. Elizabeth hoped that the Countess will share his experience with Megan, who is still a newbie makes many mistakes and is faced with negative attitudes of the British press.
Sophie, her husband and their two children (11-year-old James, Viscount Severn, and 15-year-old lady Guise Windsor) live in the Royal residence of Bagshot Park, near Windsor, not very far from home, Megan and Harry. The children attend a local school. The Countess of Wessex with children often staying at Windsor castle. The family leads a quiet life, which for the sake of his son, Archie also seek the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
